The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is set to implement measures to curb hot money following the baht’s rapid gain.

“The measure is expected to be taken soon. The central bank already has measures to take care of the foreign exchange rate,” said Monetary Policy Committee secretary Titanun Mallikamas.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Somruedi Banchongduang

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts