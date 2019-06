A Pattaya vendor was caught by Thai and foreign tourists after stealing from a German woman on Jomtien Beach.

A female German tourist told police that the suspect snatched her bag and ran away while she was at the beach.

The bag snatcher was taken to the Pattaya police station.

-TN

