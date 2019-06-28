Strong baht sends jitters through Thai export sector





Thailand’s private sector has expressed serious concern over the strengthening baht, which has rallied to its highest level against the US dollar for six years and may badly affect the country’s exports of agricultural produce and consumer products.

The baht has gained 5.5% against the US dollar since January and now stands at 30-31 baht per US$, outperforming other currencies in the region.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

