Fri. Jun 28th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Strong baht sends jitters through Thai export sector

1 min read
9 hours ago TN
Thai baht coins

Thai baht coins. Image Pixabay.


Thailand’s private sector has expressed serious concern over the strengthening baht, which has rallied to its highest level against the US dollar for six years and may badly affect the country’s exports of agricultural produce and consumer products.

The baht has gained 5.5% against the US dollar since January and now stands at 30-31 baht per US$, outperforming other currencies in the region.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Minibuses to Replace Old Passenger Vans on October 1

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

No Excessive Preservatives Found in Most Noodle Brands

1 day ago TN
1 min read

PM Announces Great Importance on Anti-narcotic Fights

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Boy, 12, succumbs to dengue in Chiang Mai

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Minibuses to Replace Old Passenger Vans on October 1

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

Naked foreigner removed from Pattaya intersection

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

Strong baht sends jitters through Thai export sector

9 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close