PATTAYA: An unidentified foreigner was taken away for treatment after he was seen standing naked at a bustling intersection in the city early on Friday morning.

The man was noticed at a three-way intersection near Khao Phra Tamnak in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, about 1am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts