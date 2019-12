PHUKET: A 31-year-old Indian man collapsed and died at his clothes and arts shop north of Phuket International Airport yesterday (Nov 28) in what police believe was a fatal seizure brought on by an ongoing respiratory illness.

Maj Sornthip Chukaew of the Tha Chatchai Police was called to the shop, the Kashmir Arts Bazaar in Soi Mai Khao 4, at 10:30am.

By The Phuket News

