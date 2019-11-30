Man wanted in teachers’ slayings caught in Chiang Mai

Man wanted in teachers’ slayings caught in Chiang Mai1 min read
The prime suspect wanted for the murder of a teaching couple in Rayong has been arrested in Chiang Mai along with a man who is accused of helping him escape.
Police arrested Supakrit Sujasee, a native of Saraphi district in Chiang Mai, and Panuphong Bualoy in the early hours of Saturday while they were about to flee across the border to Myanmar, Thai media reported.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS AND Chudate Seehawong