Sat. Nov 30th, 2019

Man wanted in teachers’ slayings caught in Chiang Mai

41 mins ago
Market and street in Chiang Mai

Market and street in Chiang Mai. Photo: Josch13 (PIxabay).


The prime suspect wanted for the murder of a teaching couple in Rayong has been arrested in Chiang Mai along with a man who is accused of helping him escape.

Police arrested Supakrit Sujasee, a native of Saraphi district in Chiang Mai, and Panuphong Bualoy in the early hours of Saturday while they were about to flee across the border to Myanmar, Thai media reported.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS AND Chudate Seehawong

