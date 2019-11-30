Man wanted in teachers’ slayings caught in Chiang Mai





The prime suspect wanted for the murder of a teaching couple in Rayong has been arrested in Chiang Mai along with a man who is accused of helping him escape.

Police arrested Supakrit Sujasee, a native of Saraphi district in Chiang Mai, and Panuphong Bualoy in the early hours of Saturday while they were about to flee across the border to Myanmar, Thai media reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS AND Chudate Seehawong

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



