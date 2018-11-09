HIV+ Army Sgt. May Have Raped Hundreds: Police

KHON KAEN — Hundreds of boys may have been victimized by an HIV-infected soldier now under arrest in Khon Kaen province, according to a police colonel investigating the case.
Col. Athiwit Kamolrat of the anti-trafficking force said Friday they have identified 28 potential victims of 43-year-old Sgt. Maj. Chakkrit Komsing, who so far has been accused of blackmailing and raping dozens of teenage boys.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English
