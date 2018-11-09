Royal Thai Army vehicles
Isan

HIV+ Army Sgt. May Have Raped Hundreds: Police

By TN / November 9, 2018

KHON KAEN — Hundreds of boys may have been victimized by an HIV-infected soldier now under arrest in Khon Kaen province, according to a police colonel investigating the case.

Col. Athiwit Kamolrat of the anti-trafficking force said Friday they have identified 28 potential victims of 43-year-old Sgt. Maj. Chakkrit Komsing, who so far has been accused of blackmailing and raping dozens of teenage boys.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close