HIV+ Army Sgt. May Have Raped Hundreds: Police





KHON KAEN — Hundreds of boys may have been victimized by an HIV-infected soldier now under arrest in Khon Kaen province, according to a police colonel investigating the case.

Col. Athiwit Kamolrat of the anti-trafficking force said Friday they have identified 28 potential victims of 43-year-old Sgt. Maj. Chakkrit Komsing, who so far has been accused of blackmailing and raping dozens of teenage boys.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



