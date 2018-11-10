Turkey voted world’s most dangerous country for tourists





PanARMENIAN.Net – Iceland and the United Arab Emirates are the safest countries in the world for tourists, while South Africa and Turkey are the most dangerous, CountryLiving said citing a new travel safety index.

Which? Travel compared 20 of the most popular holiday destinations around the world using crime statistics from the World Economic Forum, natural disaster risk assessments from the World Risk Report, health risk data from the NHS Fit for Travel site and terrorism risk levels from the Foreign Office.

The Nordic island was crowned the least risky to visit due to a low chance of natural disasters, along with minimal crime and health risks. The threat of a terrorist attack “can’t be ruled out” but is less likely than in other countries on the list. No wonder two million visitors flock there every year.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



