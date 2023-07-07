Thailand’s Democrat Party to elect a new leader this weekend









The Democrat party, the country’s oldest, will meet this Sunday to elect new party leader, after suffering the biggest loss in its history in the May general election.

Abhisit Resigns as Democrat Partly Leader After Election Fail

The new party leader will replace Jurin Laksanawisit, who resigned shortly after the initial results of the general election showed the party’s big loss, particularly in Bangkok where it won no parliamentary seats at all.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

