Police crack down on illegal land sale to Chinese in Chiang Mai









CHIANG MAI: Police are pursuing legal action against 13 entities, including four Chinese nationals and six Thais, for operating a housing estate in violation of the law in Chiang Mai, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said.

Administrative Court Asked to Block Foreigners from Acquiring Land

He said that the move came after Chiang Mai police and immigration officers inspected a housing estate covering more than 22 rai in Hang Dong district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





