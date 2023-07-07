Police crack down on illegal land sale to Chinese in Chiang Mai

Mountains in Chang Mai

Mountains in Chang Mai, northern Thailand. Photo: Paul Brockmeyer.




CHIANG MAI: Police are pursuing legal action against 13 entities, including four Chinese nationals and six Thais, for operating a housing estate in violation of the law in Chiang Mai, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said.

Administrative Court Asked to Block Foreigners from Acquiring Land

He said that the move came after Chiang Mai police and immigration officers inspected a housing estate covering more than 22 rai in Hang Dong district.

