AOT Unveils Expansion Plans for Don Mueang Airport

TN July 7, 2023 0
Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok Terminal 2

Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok Terminal 2. Photo: Bebiezaza. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) has revealed its ambitious six-year expansion plan for Don Mueang Airport. The capital investment plan, approved by the Cabinet, aims to develop Don Mueang International Airport’s third phase, with an estimated investment of 36.83 billion baht. The project is currently in the design phase and is expected to open for bidding in 2024, with construction commencing in 2025. The new facilities are set to become operational by 2029.

Passenger at Don Mueang Airport Loses Her Leg After Getting Stuck in Moving Walkway

The key objectives of the development plan for Don Mueang Airport include expanding its capacity to accommodate passenger traffic, enhancing service quality for air and ground transportation systems, improving efficiency, and reducing congestion within the airport. Currently, the airport has a capacity of 30 million passengers annually.

To accommodate an additional 50 million passengers per year, a third passenger terminal will be constructed, providing 160,000 square meters of usable space for international passengers. The existing passenger terminals 1 and 2 will be renovated to serve domestic passengers, with a total usable space of up to 240,000 square meters, effectively transforming Don Mueang Airport into a fully equipped domestic aviation center.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

