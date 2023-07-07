Raid at Illegal Lounges in Chiang Rai Reveals Human Trafficking, Drug Abuse









CHIANG RAI, July 7 (TNA) – Assistant chief district officers and five police officers were transferred to inactive posts after the raids by authorities at two lounges in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district found drug use and employing underage laborers.

Phetchaburi Police Nab French Man for Alleged Theft, Myanmar Man for Alleged Human Trafficking

The operation by the Department of Provincial Administration and relevant agencies came after a tip-off from an international organization combating human trafficking.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





