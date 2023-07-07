Raid at Illegal Lounges in Chiang Rai Reveals Human Trafficking, Drug Abuse

Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Thai police road checkpoint. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




CHIANG RAI, July 7 (TNA) – Assistant chief district officers and five police officers were transferred to inactive posts after the raids by authorities at two lounges in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district found drug use and employing underage laborers.

Phetchaburi Police Nab French Man for Alleged Theft, Myanmar Man for Alleged Human Trafficking

The operation by the Department of Provincial Administration and relevant agencies came after a tip-off from an international organization combating human trafficking.

