Two American Tourists Arrested in Bangkok for Spraying Graffiti

Two American Tourists Arrested in Bangkok for Spraying Graffiti1 min read
BANGKOK, June 7 (TNA)- Two American tourists have been arrested after spraying paint onto public and private properties in Bangkok last week.
Security camera images show three foreigners spraying graffiti on vehicles, walls and buildings in Bangkok’s Saphanthawong district on May 29. Tourist police tracked and arrested two of them, S. T., 28, and N. G., 24, in Pattaya city. The third suspect had already departed.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA