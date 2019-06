BANGKOK, June 14 (TNA) – The Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital announced singer and actress Butsaran Thongchiew, aka Numtarn The Star 5, passed away due to her swollen brain.

Dr Prasit Wattanapa, dean of the faculty, said that Numtarn died at 2.17am after her conditions turned serious yesterday evening.

TNA

