A former singer, popular among Facebook users because of her stunning looks, was found dead in her car alongside a burning charcoal stove on Monday morning in what is believed to be a suicide.

Police said Anyanee Thainawa, 32, died inside her car in the garage of her house in Lamphun’s Mueang district on the day that she had been scheduled to appear in court.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

