Mon. Jun 10th, 2019

Thailand News

Pregnant Chinese tourist survives cliff fall in Ubon Ratchathani

Injured man hauled in to the ambulance

Injured man hauled in to the ambulance by Thai rescue workers. Photo: Takeaway.


UBON RATCHATHANI: A three-months pregnant Chinese woman and her unborn baby miraculously survived after she fell about 30 metres from a cliff in the Pha Taem National Park in Khong Chiam district on Sunday.

Wang Nan, 32, suffered fractures in her left thigh, left arm, left collar bone, hip bone and knees and scrapes on her face after she fell 34 metres from a viewpoint. She and her husband had visited the cliff, famous for its rock paintings, to see the sun rise on Sunday morning.

