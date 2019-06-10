Pregnant Chinese tourist survives cliff fall in Ubon Ratchathani





UBON RATCHATHANI: A three-months pregnant Chinese woman and her unborn baby miraculously survived after she fell about 30 metres from a cliff in the Pha Taem National Park in Khong Chiam district on Sunday.

Wang Nan, 32, suffered fractures in her left thigh, left arm, left collar bone, hip bone and knees and scrapes on her face after she fell 34 metres from a viewpoint. She and her husband had visited the cliff, famous for its rock paintings, to see the sun rise on Sunday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nila Singkhiri

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



