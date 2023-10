Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok. Photo: Eustaquio Santimano / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

BANGKOK, Oct 7 (TNA) — Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the government would review the opening hours of the entertainment venues in a bid to boost tourism and the local economy.

Pattaya Police Conduct Late-Night Inspections on Pattaya Beach

Mr Srettha said the government was considering the options to extend the opening hours for pubs and bars to welcome more tourists.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts