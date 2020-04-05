Lockdown on Phuket’s Patong to curb Coronavirus





PHUKET: Patong area in Kathu district of this southern island province has been ordered locked down to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

An order signed by governor Pakkapong Tawipat, director of the provincial emergency administration centre, says the lockdown is necessary as more than 80% of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province were workers at visitors to entertainment venues and other workplaces in Soi Bangla in the Patong Municipality.

Achadtaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

