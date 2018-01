BANGKOK, 2nd January 2018 (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has urged people making their journey back from the holiday to make sure that they are fit to drive.

Public Health Ministry Spokesperson Deputy Permanent Secretary Dr. Opas Kankawinpong unveiled that most road related injuries that took place during New Year holidays were caused by sleep deprivation and alcohol consumption.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand