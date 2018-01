Two brothers drowned when a car in which they were travelling plunged upside down into a roadside irrigation canal in Damnoen Saduak district of Ratchaburi on Sunday night.

The two victims were identified by police as Kachornsak sae Tae, 35, and Apirat sae Tae, 25. Their bodies were found trapped inside the half-sunken Honda car.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS