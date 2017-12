RATCHABURI: Five people were killed and five others injured when a van carrying them to a ceremony to pay respects to their ancestors crashed head-on with a trailer truck in Ban Pong district around noon on Saturday.

The fatal crash occurred at the Huay Raeng intersection on the Lukkae-Huay Krabok Road in tambon Krabyai at around 12.30pm, said Pol Lt Col Prasert Phudti, deputy investigation chief at the Krabyai police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SAICHON SRINUANJAN

BANGKOK POST