Voice TV to lay off 127 employees

Sunday, December 24, 2017
VoiceTV 21 logo
Voice TV Company, the operator of digital television station Voice TV, will lay of 127 employees as part of its structural change and adjustment of its programming.

Mekin Petchplai, chief executive officer of Voice TV, said in a statement released today (Dec 22) that from Jan 1 next year the company will undergo a structural change, adjust its television programmes and develop the presentation of programmes on all online platforms to suit with the current situation surrounding the digital TV industry and to be in line with the company’s business plan for the year 2018.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

