37 People Feared Dead in Southern Philippine City Mall Fire

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – At least 37 people may have died in the massive fire that ravaged a shopping mall in Davao City on Saturday, authorities said on Sunday as firefighters continued battling pockets of flames hours after the blaze broke.

Distraught relatives wailed in grief as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced the firefighters’ grim assessment on the victims’ fate around 3:00 a.m. local time.

“According to the authorities still in the area, in that situation it’s difficult to believe anyone can survive. Chance of survival is zero,” Archbishop Romulo Valles, president of the Catholic Bishops’Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) quoted the president as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

Valles told reporters outside a restaurant where the president was meeting with relatives of the missing workers.

As of 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, at least 37 people are listed as missing following the blaze that destroyed parts of NCCC Mall of Davao, city vice mayor Paolo Duterte, the president’s son, said.

The president arrived at a restaurant where the kin of the missing were gathered just across from the smoldering four-storey edifice past 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency