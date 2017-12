BANGKOK, 24th December 2017 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand is planning New Year celebrations in many cities across the country.

The TAT has planned the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 campaign in five selected provinces: Lampang, Sakon Nakhon, Rayong, Kanchanaburi and Phuket, with the theme being the Thai way of life and the happy participation of the community.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand