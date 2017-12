In a bid to reduce road accidents, authorities will conduct random urine tests on public transport drivers and staff at Mor Chit, Ekamai and the Southern bus stations in Bangkok.

Tests will also be conducted at 19 terminals across the country, according to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board’s (ONCB)’s secretary-general Sirinya Sitdhichai.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT

BANGKOK POST