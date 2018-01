A 29-year-old Chon Buri man has been arrested for allegedly raping a pharmacy shop assistant at knifepoint and stealing her mobile phone and Bt7,000 cash on the night of December 30.

Provincial Police Region 2 chief Pol Lt-Colonel Jitti Rodbangyang told a press conference on Wednesday that Somjen Techama was charged with raping a woman against her will by threatening an act of violence, and committing theft at night time with the use of a vehicle.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation