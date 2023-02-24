Pattaya Gunman Who Shot Korean Man Surrenders, Says it was Self-Defense

February 24, 2023 TN
A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province

A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province. Photo: Pexels.




A gunman who shot a Korean business owner in Pattaya in the leg turned himself in at the police station, alleging he did it in self-defense. The suspect also apologized to another Thai victim who got hit by accident.

The suspect had been identified as Mr. Komkrit Ritchuai, a 37-year-old Thai national. The man, accompanied by his lawyer, surrendered himself at the Pattaya police station shortly after the Pattaya Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant on him on February 22nd for attempted murder, firing a gun in public, and causing property damage.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya Railway Station, Chon Buri

New Pattaya train station previewed

February 22, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Alleged South Korean Human Trafficker Arrested in Patttaya for Luring Thai Women into Prostitution

February 22, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

French fraud suspect arrested in Pattaya

February 22, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Thai Public Health Minister Says It Is ‘Impossible’ to Legalize Vaping, Declares Further Crackdown

February 24, 2023 TN
Sunset in Sukhumvit, Bangkok

AMLO impounds ฿245m Sukhumvit penthouse linked to Forex-3D investment scam

February 24, 2023 TN
Thai Airways airplane landing at Phuket Airport

Thai Airways Declares Over B10bn Baht in Profit in 2022

February 24, 2023 TN
A white Thai Game chicken in Tak Province, Thailand

Government Urged to Increase Monitoring of Bird Flu Virus

February 24, 2023 TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani

Driving instructor surrenders after fatal crash that killed cop in Pathum Thani

February 24, 2023 TN