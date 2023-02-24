Pattaya Gunman Who Shot Korean Man Surrenders, Says it was Self-Defense









A gunman who shot a Korean business owner in Pattaya in the leg turned himself in at the police station, alleging he did it in self-defense. The suspect also apologized to another Thai victim who got hit by accident.

The suspect had been identified as Mr. Komkrit Ritchuai, a 37-year-old Thai national. The man, accompanied by his lawyer, surrendered himself at the Pattaya police station shortly after the Pattaya Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant on him on February 22nd for attempted murder, firing a gun in public, and causing property damage.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





