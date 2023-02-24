Thai Airways Declares Over B10bn Baht in Profit in 2022









BANGKOK, Feb 24 (TNA) – Thai Airways International (THAI) Plc reported a 11.15 billion baht net profit last year and will expand its fleet to accommodate more travellers this year.

Piyasvasti Amranand, chairman of THAI’s committee overseeing the airline’s rehabilitation plan said the net profit was recorded with successful implementation of the company’s restructuring plan.

This year, the national carrier will expand its fleet to increase six new aircraft to operate 71 in total and will open routes to all major cities in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and South Asia to accommodate inbound travellers.

