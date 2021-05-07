Pfizer agrees to sell 10-20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand

Pfizer agrees to sell 10-20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand1 min read
Pfizer has agreed to reserve 10-20 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine for Thailand, expected to be delivered in the third and fourth quarters of this year, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today (Friday).
He said that the company made the pledge after his discussion with top executives of the company’s representative office in Thailand, while urging the company to submit relevant documents to the Thai Food and Drug Administration after the signing of a memorandum of understanding.
By Thai PBS World