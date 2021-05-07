CCSA Confirms Vaccination for Foreigners living in Thailand





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has affirmed that foreigners are included in Thailand’s vaccination plan.

At the CCSA’s daily press briefing on Thursday (6 May 2021), the agency assured that foreigners are included in Thailand’s vaccination plan, thus, there have been some foreigners who had already received vaccinations during the first phase of the inoculation.

Director of News Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pensom Lertsithichai, shared that The CCSA and the Department of Disease Control had been working closely on setting a plan for vaccination strategy to all those in need.

