May 7, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

CCSA Confirms Vaccination for Foreigners living in Thailand

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has affirmed that foreigners are included in Thailand’s vaccination plan.

At the CCSA’s daily press briefing on Thursday (6 May 2021), the agency assured that foreigners are included in Thailand’s vaccination plan, thus, there have been some foreigners who had already received vaccinations during the first phase of the inoculation.

Director of News Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pensom Lertsithichai, shared that The CCSA and the Department of Disease Control had been working closely on setting a plan for vaccination strategy to all those in need.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal,
Rewriter: Panod Srisinsuphya
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Pfizer agrees to sell 10-20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai-British Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccination

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand logs 2,044 new cases, 27 deaths on Friday

6 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pfizer agrees to sell 10-20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Chinese Woman Arrested, Suspected of Smuggling Baby

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

CCSA Confirms Vaccination for Foreigners living in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai-British Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccination

6 hours ago TN

Disabled