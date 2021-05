BANGKOK, May 6 (TNA) – Immigration police arrested a Chinese woman before she boarded an outbound flight with a baby of whom she claimed to be the mother.

Pol Maj Gen Weerapol Charoensiri, commander of Immigration Division 2, said Fan Fang, 49, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport with an 11-month-old baby as she was about to board a flight of Sichuan Airlines to Chengdu, China.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts