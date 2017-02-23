Super Zara must pay 366 million baht to receive NGV buses: Customs Dept

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Bangkok BRT Sunlong buses
BANGKOK, 23 February 2017 (NNT) – The Customs Department has taken legal action against NGV bus importer Super Zara for trying to evade import taxes.

According to Deputy Director-General of the Customs Department Chaiyuth Khamkun, Super Zara has been indicted for giving false information regarding its first batch of 99 imported NGV buses. The fines have been put at 3 million baht per bus, which totals 366 million baht after import duties.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

