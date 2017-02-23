Daesh Terrorists Flee Al-Bab as FSA, Turkish Soldiers Seize the City Center

Daesh terrorists are leaving the Syrian city of Al-Bab as the Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by the Turkish armed forces, regained control of the city, reports the news agency Anadolu.

Sputnik Turkey correspondent Hikmet Dorgun confirmed the information. According to a source in the FSA, Daesh terrorists who were trapped in the eastern part of the city began to withdraw their units and weapons from the region.

According to information received from Anadolu Agency reporters in Al-Bab, the FSA is currently clearing the city center of mines laid by Daesh.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International