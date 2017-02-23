Thursday, February 23, 2017
Home > Asia > Daesh Terrorists Flee Al-Bab as FSA, Turkish Soldiers Seize the City Center

Daesh Terrorists Flee Al-Bab as FSA, Turkish Soldiers Seize the City Center

Free Syrian Army soldiers cleaning their AK-47s during the Battle of Aleppo
TN Asia 0

Daesh terrorists are leaving the Syrian city of Al-Bab as the Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by the Turkish armed forces, regained control of the city, reports the news agency Anadolu.

Sputnik Turkey correspondent Hikmet Dorgun confirmed the information. According to a source in the FSA, Daesh terrorists who were trapped in the eastern part of the city began to withdraw their units and weapons from the region.

According to information received from Anadolu Agency reporters in Al-Bab, the FSA is currently clearing the city center of mines laid by Daesh.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Cargo Ship Seityomaru

Pirates Attack Again in Philippines, Killing One and Kidnapping Seven

India blacklists Danish journalists over damning documentaries

Turkish Labs Processing Afghan Opium Into Heroin to Deliver to Europe

Leave a Reply