Thai-British Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccination





BANGKOK, May 7 (TNA) – Thailand and the United Kingdom confirmed cooperation on COVID-19 control and investment at bilateral and multilateral levels.

Both countries expressed the stance during a meeting of Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Brian John Davidson, outgoing British ambassador to Thailand.

They exchanged useful views on mutual economic opportunities, especially those to rehabilitate economies after the COVID-19 crisis.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



