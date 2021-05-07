Thai-British Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccination

Thai-British Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccination1 min read
BANGKOK, May 7 (TNA) – Thailand and the United Kingdom confirmed cooperation on COVID-19 control and investment at bilateral and multilateral levels.
Both countries expressed the stance during a meeting of Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Brian John Davidson, outgoing British ambassador to Thailand.
They exchanged useful views on mutual economic opportunities, especially those to rehabilitate economies after the COVID-19 crisis.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA