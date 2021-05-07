May 7, 2021

Thai-British Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccination

Injectable ampoules containing COVID-19 vaccine

Injectable ampoules containing COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: WiR_Pixs / Pixabay.


BANGKOK, May 7 (TNA) – Thailand and the United Kingdom confirmed cooperation on COVID-19 control and investment at bilateral and multilateral levels.

Both countries expressed the stance during a meeting of Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Brian John Davidson, outgoing British ambassador to Thailand.

They exchanged useful views on mutual economic opportunities, especially those to rehabilitate economies after the COVID-19 crisis.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

