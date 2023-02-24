Thai Public Health Minister Says It Is ‘Impossible’ to Legalize Vaping, Declares Further Crackdown

Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Photo: Rameshe999. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reiterated his stance on banning all forms of e-cigarettes, including selling and importing the products into the country.

Anutin told a meeting of the National Confederation of Networks for Thai Smoke-Free Society yesterday, February 23rd, that it is alarming that more people, especially youngsters, turned to smoking electronic cigarettes nowadays due to a misconception that the device cannot cause cancer or is harmless for health.

