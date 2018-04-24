Bull sharks tracking expands to Cha-am and Pranburi beaches

Officials of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) and related state agencies are preparing to explore the hunting areas of bull sharks from Hua Hin to Cha-am and Pranburi beaches so as to ensure full safety for swimmers.

The expansion of bull sharks-tracking operation from Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district to Pranburi district and Phetchaburi’s Cha-am district came after officials found at least six bull sharks in the sea off Hat Sai Noi beach in Hua Hin over the past few days.

By Thai PBS