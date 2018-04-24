Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Home > South > Bull sharks tracking expands to Cha-am and Pranburi beaches

Bull sharks tracking expands to Cha-am and Pranburi beaches

Speedboat in Southern Thailand
TN South 0

Officials of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) and related state agencies are preparing to explore the hunting areas of bull sharks from Hua Hin to Cha-am and Pranburi beaches so as to ensure full safety for swimmers.

The expansion of bull sharks-tracking operation from Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district to Pranburi district and Phetchaburi’s Cha-am district came after officials found at least six bull sharks in the sea off Hat Sai Noi beach in Hua Hin over the past few days.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Tourists at Haad Rin street in Koh Phangan

Britons arrested for passing forged money on Koh Phangan

Breaking News

Thailand Southern provinces alert for tsunami

Hua Hin beach

Irish tourist dies kiteboarding in rough sea

Leave a Reply