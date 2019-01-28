Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS)

Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS). Photo: Mattes.

Bangkok

Korean tourist fined for slapping airport official’s face

By TN / January 28, 2019

A Korean woman was fined 1,000 baht for slapping the face of a female security officer who was scanning her at Suvarnabhumi airport late on Saturday night.

Media reported that the incident happened in the departure zone of the airport about 11pm on Saturday. At the time, the female airport security officer was using a handheld metal detector on the Korean woman after she had set off an alarm at a metal detector door.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close