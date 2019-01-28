Korean tourist fined for slapping airport official’s face





A Korean woman was fined 1,000 baht for slapping the face of a female security officer who was scanning her at Suvarnabhumi airport late on Saturday night.

Media reported that the incident happened in the departure zone of the airport about 11pm on Saturday. At the time, the female airport security officer was using a handheld metal detector on the Korean woman after she had set off an alarm at a metal detector door.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



