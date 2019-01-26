Phuket tourists safe after tour speedboat takes on water, capsizes en route to Phi Phi





PHUKET: All tourists on board a Phuket speedboat that took on water and capsized en route to Phi Phi Island after departing Chalong Pier yesterday morning were safely recovered from the water yesterday afternoon (Jan 25).

The Phuket Marine Office was informed by staff at Chalong Pier at about 11:40am that the tour speedboat Aphitada 1 was taking on water and had called for assistance, reports Thai-language newspaper Matichon.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



