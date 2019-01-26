Speedboat in Southern Thailand

Speedboat in Southern Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Phuket

Phuket tourists safe after tour speedboat takes on water, capsizes en route to Phi Phi

By TN / January 26, 2019

PHUKET: All tourists on board a Phuket speedboat that took on water and capsized en route to Phi Phi Island after departing Chalong Pier yesterday morning were safely recovered from the water yesterday afternoon (Jan 25).

The Phuket Marine Office was informed by staff at Chalong Pier at about 11:40am that the tour speedboat Aphitada 1 was taking on water and had called for assistance, reports Thai-language newspaper Matichon.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

