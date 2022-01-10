January 10, 2022

Thailand Named #1 Destination in Asia for Global Retirees

27 mins ago TN
Foreigners boarding a Chao Praya ferry in Bangkok

Passengers boarding a Chao Praya ferry at the Tha Tien stop in Bangkok. Photo: Broken Sphere.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Internationalliving.com has ranked Thailand the best destination in Asia and the 11th best in the world in its 2022 global retirement index.

According to the website, the rankings and indices are based on various factors including the cost of living, food, medical cost, visa convenience, weather, things to do, tradition, and culture.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

