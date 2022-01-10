Thailand Named #1 Destination in Asia for Global Retirees

Passengers boarding a Chao Praya ferry at the Tha Tien stop in Bangkok. Photo: Broken Sphere.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Internationalliving.com has ranked Thailand the best destination in Asia and the 11th best in the world in its 2022 global retirement index.

According to the website, the rankings and indices are based on various factors including the cost of living, food, medical cost, visa convenience, weather, things to do, tradition, and culture.

