The Livestock Development Dept on Friday announced a rabies alert zone centred on Soi On Nut 36 in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district after a dead dog tested positive for the lethal disease.

Deputy director-general Jeerasak Pipatanapongsopon said the zone covered a 5-kilometre radius from house number 732 on Soi On Nut 36.

