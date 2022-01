Police reported that they caught a completely naked woman, believed to be heavily intoxicated, who was found walking near the highway in Pattaya last night (January 9th).

The Banglamung Police were notified of the incident at 10:00 P.M. at the entrance of Soi Sukhumvit 12 on Sukhumvit Road. Concerned motorists reported the lady stumbling down a sidewalk unclothed.

