January 9, 2022

Philippine Muslim Leaders Urge Repeal of New Law Criminalizing Child Marriage

Filipino muslims from Marawi

Filipino muslims from Marawi in in Iligan., Philippines. Photo: Angelo Dologmandin for Philippine Information Agency - Region 10.




Muslim leaders in the southern Philippines on Friday urged President Rodrigo Duterte to repeal a recently signed law criminalizing child marriage, saying it was part of their culture.

The law, which became effective last month but was announced late Thursday, prohibits the marriage of anyone younger than 18.

The community in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao does not support the law, said Romeo Sema, the region’s labor and employment minister.

“We are asking the president to reconsider it and veto the law,” Sema said, as another Muslim leader noted the appeal has been sent to Duterte’s office.

“It’s a culture that is very hard to change,” he said.

Anwar Emblawa, a Muslim leader in Shariff Aguak town in Maguindanao province, said a girl was considered a woman once she reaches the age of puberty.

“In Islam there is no fixed age … to get married. As long as a girl reaches the age of puberty, they are allowed to get married.”

Full story: BenarNews

Jeoffrey Maitem
Cotabato City, Philippines

Copyright ©2022, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

