Rayong opens field hospitals for COVID-19 patients as hospital overwhelmed

Rayong opens field hospitals for COVID-19 patients as hospital overwhelmed1 min read
A local quarantine facility in Rayong has been turned into a 70-bed field hospital and preparations are under way to turn a resort and a naval base in Sattahip district of Chon Buri into field hospitals, to accommodate new COVID-19 patients, after the Rayong provincial hospital ran out of in-patient beds, said Rayong’s Governor Charnna Iamsaeng today (Friday).
He asked people in Wang Chan district not to panic over the transfer of people residing at a local quarantine facility, in Wai Gong, to the Wang Chan golf course, assuring that they are not infected, but are just being kept under observation while the quarantine facility is used as a field hospital.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World