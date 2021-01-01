January 1, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Rayong opens field hospitals for COVID-19 patients as hospital overwhelmed

1 min read
26 mins ago TN
Chakphong, Klaeng District in Rayong

Chakphong, Klaeng District in Rayong. Photo: Андрей Бобровский. CC BY 3.0.


A local quarantine facility in Rayong has been turned into a 70-bed field hospital and preparations are under way to turn a resort and a naval base in Sattahip district of Chon Buri into field hospitals, to accommodate new COVID-19 patients, after the Rayong provincial hospital ran out of in-patient beds, said Rayong’s Governor Charnna Iamsaeng today (Friday).

He asked people in Wang Chan district not to panic over the transfer of people residing at a local quarantine facility, in Wai Gong, to the Wang Chan golf course, assuring that they are not infected, but are just being kept under observation while the quarantine facility is used as a field hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Rayong opens field hospitals for COVID-19 patients as hospital overwhelmed 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Rayong province shuts down as COVID-19 infections surge

1 day ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 alert in Rayong province as gambling cluster infections increase to 85

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Two new COVID-19 infection clusters reported in Koh Lanta, Rayong

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Bangkok schools closed, more places to follow

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 infections surge to 279 on Friday, two more deaths

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

New Year Holidays Day 3: 67 deaths, 642 injuries

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Rayong opens field hospitals for COVID-19 patients as hospital overwhelmed

26 mins ago TN