Rayong opens field hospitals for COVID-19 patients as hospital overwhelmed





A local quarantine facility in Rayong has been turned into a 70-bed field hospital and preparations are under way to turn a resort and a naval base in Sattahip district of Chon Buri into field hospitals, to accommodate new COVID-19 patients, after the Rayong provincial hospital ran out of in-patient beds, said Rayong’s Governor Charnna Iamsaeng today (Friday).

He asked people in Wang Chan district not to panic over the transfer of people residing at a local quarantine facility, in Wai Gong, to the Wang Chan golf course, assuring that they are not infected, but are just being kept under observation while the quarantine facility is used as a field hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



