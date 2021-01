Sixty-seven people died in road accidents nationwide on the last day of 2020, up 28.8% from the same day of the road safety campaign in the previous year.

A total of 652 accidents took place on Dec 31 on the second day of the campaign, up 23.2%, with 642 injuries, up 16.7%, according to the Road Safety Center.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

