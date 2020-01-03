Fri. Jan 3rd, 2020

New Year Road Accidents Claims 373 Lives

Traffic jam in Korat

Busy road in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Thailand News.


BANGKOK, Jan 3 (TNA) — There were 3,421 traffic accidents which killed 373 people and injured 3,499 others during the seven days of New Year-related travel from Dec 27 to Jan 2.

Announcing the figures, Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee said the highest death toll of 15 happened in Bangkok and drink driving was the most common cause, leading to 32.68% of the accidents. The second most common cause was speed driving, resulting in 29% of all the accidents. Motorcycles were involved in 79.97% of them.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

