Six days of New Year holiday travel resulted in 317 deaths and 3,160 people injured in 3,076 road accidents across the country, with drink-driving still given as the most common cause.

On Jan 1, there were 547 traffic accidents reported in which 55 people were killed and 577 others injured, Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts