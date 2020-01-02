Positive response to Thailand’s “Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign





The positive public response to end of shopping malls, department and convenience stores distributing single-use plastic bags, as of January 1st, is a huge New Year’s gift to Thailand and the world, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varavuth Silpa-archa said today (Thursday).

Accompanied by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Mr. Jatuporn Burutpat, Mr. Varavuth conducted a field trip to meet with people to gauge their response to the campaign, called “Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags”, launched by his ministry in cooperation with the private sector.

