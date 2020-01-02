Positive response to Thailand’s “Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign

Positive response to Thailand’s “Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign1 min read
The positive public response to end of shopping malls, department and convenience stores distributing single-use plastic bags, as of January 1st, is a huge New Year’s gift to Thailand and the world, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varavuth Silpa-archa said today (Thursday).
Accompanied by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Mr. Jatuporn Burutpat, Mr. Varavuth conducted a field trip to meet with people to gauge their response to the campaign, called “Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags”, launched by his ministry in cooperation with the private sector.
By Thai PBS World