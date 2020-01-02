Thu. Jan 2nd, 2020

Positive response to Thailand’s “Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign

7 Eleven convenience store in Phuket

7 Eleven convenience store in Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.


The positive public response to end of shopping malls, department and convenience stores distributing single-use plastic bags, as of January 1st, is a huge New Year’s gift to Thailand and the world, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varavuth Silpa-archa said today (Thursday).

Accompanied by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Mr. Jatuporn Burutpat, Mr. Varavuth conducted a field trip to meet with people to gauge their response to the campaign, called “Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags”, launched by his ministry in cooperation with the private sector.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

