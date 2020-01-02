Thu. Jan 2nd, 2020

Chinese tourists escape serious injury as airport van hits sign pylon

Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance

Minivans at Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance. Photo: bfishadow / flickr.


PHUKET: Three Chinese tourists suffered only minor injuries when the airport passenger van they were travelling in levelled a streetlamp then slammed into the supporting pylon for a large sign on the bypass road this morning (Dec 30) after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Police were called to the accident scene just after 7:45am, explained Lt Viroj Pornprapaprit of the Phuket City Police. After being informed of the accident Phuket Town Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan was also soon at the scene.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

