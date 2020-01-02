Chinese tourists escape serious injury as airport van hits sign pylon

Chinese tourists escape serious injury as airport van hits sign pylon1 min read
PHUKET: Three Chinese tourists suffered only minor injuries when the airport passenger van they were travelling in levelled a streetlamp then slammed into the supporting pylon for a large sign on the bypass road this morning (Dec 30) after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
Police were called to the accident scene just after 7:45am, explained Lt Viroj Pornprapaprit of the Phuket City Police. After being informed of the accident Phuket Town Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan was also soon at the scene.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
