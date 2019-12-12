Thailand Developing Biodegradable Plastic Bags Made from Tapioca





Bangkok, Dec 10 (TNA) – The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the private sector is producing biodegradable plastic bags for food leftovers. The bags are made from tapioca in accordance with the concept of bio, circular and green (BCG) economy.

Suvit Maesincee, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and Narong Sirilertworakul, president of the National Science and Technology Development Agency, inspected the production of biodegradable plastic with tapioca at SMS Corporation. The company jointly develops biodegradable plastic with NSTDA’s National Metal and Materials Technology Center. Thantawan Industry Plc takes part in the development with its blown film extrusion process.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



