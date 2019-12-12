Thailand Developing Biodegradable Plastic Bags Made from Tapioca

Thailand Developing Biodegradable Plastic Bags Made from Tapioca1 min read
Bangkok, Dec 10 (TNA) – The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the private sector is producing biodegradable plastic bags for food leftovers. The bags are made from tapioca in accordance with the concept of bio, circular and green (BCG) economy.
Suvit Maesincee, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and Narong Sirilertworakul, president of the National Science and Technology Development Agency, inspected the production of biodegradable plastic with tapioca at SMS Corporation. The company jointly develops biodegradable plastic with NSTDA’s National Metal and Materials Technology Center. Thantawan Industry Plc takes part in the development with its blown film extrusion process.
TNA