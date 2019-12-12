Thu. Dec 12th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

1 min read
TN
A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand

A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy.


PHUKET: A fume extractor caked with grease caught fire in Soi Sansabai in the heart of Patong last night (Dec 10), sending plumes of smoke in the air and raising concerns that the fire would quickly spread to adjacent buildings.

The fire broke out at a Middle Eastern restaurant in the small, but bustling street, at about 7:35pm, said Maj Anon Udompracharak of the Patong Police.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

TN

