Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight1 min read
PHUKET: A fume extractor caked with grease caught fire in Soi Sansabai in the heart of Patong last night (Dec 10), sending plumes of smoke in the air and raising concerns that the fire would quickly spread to adjacent buildings.
The fire broke out at a Middle Eastern restaurant in the small, but bustling street, at about 7:35pm, said Maj Anon Udompracharak of the Patong Police.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News