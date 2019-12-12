Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight





PHUKET: A fume extractor caked with grease caught fire in Soi Sansabai in the heart of Patong last night (Dec 10), sending plumes of smoke in the air and raising concerns that the fire would quickly spread to adjacent buildings.

The fire broke out at a Middle Eastern restaurant in the small, but bustling street, at about 7:35pm, said Maj Anon Udompracharak of the Patong Police.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

